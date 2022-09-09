(Bloomberg) --

Britain’s cost-of-living crisis won’t end just because of a multi-billion pound government package to cap energy bills. Increases in the price of household essentials mean the squeeze on incomes will continue even when power prices plateau, according to estimates from aggregated credit card data.

With prices of staples from groceries to broadband rising, a typical British working family with two children could soon see over 10% of its take-home pay going to cover increases in living costs. That’s according to spending patterns aggregated by Nous, an app which helps individuals track and predict cost-of-living changes, and shared with Bloomberg.

The estimates back up recent data showing that the cost of essentials has risen by 20%, that families are fretting about back-to-school supplies, and that prices in UK shops have risen at the quickest pace on record.

Even employers of high-earners are concerned for their staff: Insurance giant Lloyd’s of London will pay an extra £2,500 to staff who earn less than £75,000 ($87,000), to help cover rising living costs.

How bad is this year going to be?

Nous estimated that living costs will continue to erode incomes even after taking into account the government plan to cap the average cost of energy for households at £2,500 a year, from October.

Couples close to retirement are in the best situation, according to Nous, even if they’re relying on a single net income of about £49,000. If they’ve downsized to a smaller place, have no children at home and no mortgage payments left, estimates show that less than 4% this year’s take-home pay will go on living costs.

However, young professionals living on their own are set to be particularly badly hit, facing extra costs of around £2,500 on a single net income. These additional costs make up almost 7% of a take-home pay of £37,500.

Still, poorer and larger households are poised to have it worst. That’s because they typically spend a larger share of their income on essentials like energy, food and fuel.

How big a relief is the energy-price cap?

Pretty big, but not enough. Energy costs are already higher than last winter because of soaring prices on the wholesale energy markets. The poorest households are set to spend a quarter of their income just on energy next year -- even after the government bill aid, according to Greg Marsh, co-founder and chief executive officer at Nous.

“Bills of £2,500 for a typical household are still barely affordable for many,” Marsh said.

After energy, housing costs -- be it mortgage repayments or rent hikes, are the biggest headache for households. While London rents rose the most in about half a decade in July, pandemic homebuyers are bracing for dramatic increases in monthly payments once their bargain two-year mortgage deals expire, as the Bank of England is raising interest rates to combat inflation.

It could get worse. UK economists expect the energy aid package to trigger further hikes in borrowing costs from the BOE. If interest rates double over the next 12 months, this would mean a typical UK mortgage of £250,000 costs another £2,500 per year.

“Households have already started to rein in their spending, and we expect this to continue–especially for discretionary and luxury goods,” Marsh said.

“Many are planning a lean Christmas. Winter will be extremely tough for lower- and some middle-income households who will be forced to make impossible choices about heating or eating.”

