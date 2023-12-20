(Bloomberg) -- British households could see their energy bills fall nearly 14% by spring as a mild winter keeps demand muted, and the supplies are so far unscathed by the Middle East conflict.

Regulator Ofgem’s annualized price cap is likely to be £1,660 by April, a £268 decrease from January bills of around £1,928, with prices expected to continue to fall throughout the year, according to estimates from consultancy Cornwall Insight.

A significant decline in wholesale energy prices since mid-November is likely to trigger the drop in price cap, the consultancy said in a note on Wednesday. The Ofgem price cap represents an annual bill for a typical household and reflects wholesale power and gas prices.

Energy prices in the UK have fallen below the historic highs of last year’s energy crisis but remain well above the levels seen before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, adding to the strains on households also hit by a cost-of-living crisis.

Europe’s gas stores are well-supplied for the rest of the winter because of mild temperatures so far, and despite initial concerns “the Israel-Hamas conflict and problems such as potential LNG production strikes in Australia have as yet failed to materially impact energy supplies,” the note added.

Read more: A Hundred Container Ships Reroute as US Weighs Red Sea Response

However, prices remain susceptible to future supply shocks, such as disruptions to shipping through the Red Sea, the consultancy said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.