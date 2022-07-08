(Bloomberg) --

British households are bracing for yet another jump in bills this winter as eye-watering energy costs push up a nationwide ceiling for prices.

The UK’s energy price cap is set to hit a record £3,363.70 ($4,040) a year in the first quarter of 2023, according to analysis from Cornwall Insight Ltd. That could send millions more households into poverty, demonstrating the mounting severity of a crisis that’s rolling on amid the government’s collapse.

“Consumers are facing the prospect of a very expensive winter,” Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said in a statement on Friday.

With the ruling Conservative Party now focused on who will be the next prime minister, the energy industry and consumer advocates are working to address the worsening supply squeeze on their own.

Representatives of consumer-support charities met with the heads of some of the country’s biggest energy suppliers on Wednesday -- including Ovo Energy Ltd., Centrica Plc’s British Gas and Octopus Energy Ltd. -- to discuss what needs to be done ahead of winter.

“The problem is so big that we really need more support for vulnerable customers from the government, but we also need to do everything we can to help as much as possible,” said Stephen Fitzpatrick, Ovo’s founder.

Cornwall Insight expects the average price cap over the winter -- comprising the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2023 -- to be £3,304.12, a 159% increase from a year earlier.

The government has announced measures to soften the blow for consumers, including a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies to help finance one-time payments of £400 for every household, with extra support for the most vulnerable.

But much more is needed, according to Martin Lewis, founder of the Money Saving Expert website, who also joined the meeting on Wednesday.

“This winter will be catastrophic,” Lewis said in a statement. “We need a working and informed administration to tackle this at speed to forestall a very dangerous situation.”

