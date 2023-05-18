(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s plan to fund the £53 billion ($66 billion) needed to meet its hydrogen goals by the end of the decade will add 10% to energy bills for businesses and households already shouldering record-high fuel costs.

That’s according to Onward, a center-right think tank that says the government’s strategy to pay for 10 gigawatts of hydrogen production by 2030 through a levy on consumers is unfair. Applying a flat rate across users risks undermining public support for hydrogen and could hurt the country’s wider net zero goals, the group said in a research report.

A better way to fund the hydrogen transition would be to reform the UK’s emissions trading system, the mechanism that charges polluters for their carbon dioxide output as a way to spur the use of cleaner energy. By phasing out the handout of free ETS allowances to industry by 2027, the government could collect enough extra money to cover the costs of supporting the early hydrogen industry, Onward said.

Taxing consumers for hydrogen development also doesn’t make sense because the fuel is unlikely to be used for heating homes, and more to displace fossil fuels in industry, said Jack Richardson, head of energy and climate at Onward. A levy on households to decarbonize industry isn’t fair, he said.

The hydrogen levy is currently going through Parliament as part of the government’s proposed Energy Bill.

