Jun 17, 2022
UK in Talks to Host Eurovision Instead of Ukraine Next Year
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The UK could host next year’s Eurovision song contest after the organizers decided that it wouldn’t be possible to hold it in Ukraine.
As winners of this year’s contest, Ukraine should host the show in 2023, but the European Broadcasting Union found that Ukraine’s public broadcaster wouldn’t be able to fulfill the “security and operational guarantees” needed to host the event due to the ongoing war in the country.
It has now opened talks with the British Broadcasting Corp. and the UK, who were runners up in this year’s event, on the possibility of hosting the event.
“It is our full intention that Ukraine’s win will be reflected in next year’s shows,” the EBU state in a statement, adding that would be a priority in discussions with a new host.
Ukraine’s folk rap song by the Kalush Orchestra won this year’s event with overwhelming support from the public vote, although the UK’s pop entry by Sam Ryder topped the jury vote.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:06
Ottawa launches first phase of Canada Greener Home Loan program
-
5:47
Cathie Wood's ARKK has tumbled 61%, yet gets another copycat
-
6:12
Housing woes, higher rates present big challenges for divorcing couples
-
4:05
Extending mortgage period could keep payments in check even as rates rise
-
1:21
Netflix launches development program for diverse Canadian writers
-
3:52
World's richest have lost US$1.4T in 2022 after rapid gains