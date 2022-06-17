UK in Talks to Host Eurovision Instead of Ukraine Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- The UK could host next year’s Eurovision song contest after the organizers decided that it wouldn’t be possible to hold it in Ukraine.

As winners of this year’s contest, Ukraine should host the show in 2023, but the European Broadcasting Union found that Ukraine’s public broadcaster wouldn’t be able to fulfill the “security and operational guarantees” needed to host the event due to the ongoing war in the country.

It has now opened talks with the British Broadcasting Corp. and the UK, who were runners up in this year’s event, on the possibility of hosting the event.

“It is our full intention that Ukraine’s win will be reflected in next year’s shows,” the EBU state in a statement, adding that would be a priority in discussions with a new host.

Ukraine’s folk rap song by the Kalush Orchestra won this year’s event with overwhelming support from the public vote, although the UK’s pop entry by Sam Ryder topped the jury vote.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.