(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s leading business groups are calling on Jeremy Hunt to unlock investment with a mixture of tax cuts, improvements to the UK power grid and policies to address skills shortages when he unveils a package of economic measures later this month.

Hunt has downplayed expectations of any big giveaways ahead of his Autumn Statement on Nov. 22, saying his priority is — as it has been all year — to bear down on inflation that remains well above the government’s 2% target. But even within those strictures, industry leaders argue the Chancellor of the Exchequer has the power to boost the business environment.

“There are some options open to him that could make a real difference without breaking the bank,” said Shevaun Haviland, director-general of the BCC. “Businesses have told us they have billions of pounds in private investment waiting to be pumped into the UK economy.”

The economic outlook is bleak, with the Bank of England this week downgrading its growth forecast for 2024 to zero from 0.5%, saying there’s a 50% chance of a recession next year. Hunt’s fiscal headroom at his last budget in March was £6.5 billion, the lowest level ever.

With Conservative Members of Parliament calling for tax cuts and the governing party some 20 points behind Labour in recent polls, Hunt has a tricky balance to strike in what is likely to be the penultimate fiscal event before a general election expected next year. His dilemma is whether to prioritize voter-focused measures that might boost the Tories in the polls, such as cutting inheritance tax or stamp duty, or to instead favor tax cuts for business, which may go less noticed by the public but lift the economy.

The so-called “big five” of Britain’s business groups — the Confederation of British Industry, British Chambers of Commerce, MakeUK, Institute of Directors and Federation of Small Businesses all are pushing for the latter. Here are corporate Britain’s key asks:

Extend Investment Tax Break

Industry’s top request is for Hunt to make permanent the so-called “full expensing” policy he introduced in March, which gave firms 100% tax relief on capital spending such as on new machinery until March 2026. Making that permanent — as Hunt has said he’d like to do if the public finances allow — could boost investment by about £50 billion ($62 billion) annually and increase the size of the economy by 2% by 2030/31, according to the CBI.

Treasury officials are currently drawing up alternative options around capital allowances if full expensing is deemed unaffordable, according to people familiar with the matter.

Fix the Electricity Grid

The BCC called on Hunt to fast-track power grid updates through the planning system and speed up the process of connecting new generating capacity to the grid and put an end to delays holding back Britain’s push to reach net zero carbon emissions.

Alleviate Skills Shortages

Britain’s tighter labor market due to the after-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit is another bugbear for business. MakeUK, the manufacturing lobby group, said Hunt should permit more immigration in engineering roles to fill vacancies, while also reforming the apprenticeship levy to encourage greater uptake.

Several business groups also called on Hunt to offer tax relief on firms offering occupational health services in a bid to keep more people in work.

Extend Help for Retail, Hospitality

Both the FSB and BCC want Hunt to extend the current 75% discount that retail, hospitality and leisure firms receive on their business rates bill, which is a tax on the rateable value of their premises. The discount, which was introduced to support Britain’s high streets, is due to expire in March next year.

Bring Back Tax-Free Shopping for International Visitors

The BCC said Hunt should re-instate the program that allowed non-EU shoppers to reclaim the 20% Value Added Tax (sales tax) charged on goods purchased, a tax break which encouraged tourism and luxury shopping in Britain.

