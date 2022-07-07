(Bloomberg) -- Expectations for inflation, output prices and wage increases among UK businesses are all jumping higher, according to a Bank of England survey that may convince policy makers to push for bigger interest-rate hikes in the coming months.

Firms questioned in June expected to increase prices by 6.3% and wages by 5.1% over the next year, the BOE’s Decision Maker Panel of chief financial officers showed Thursday. Expectations for inflation in a year’s time stood at 7.4%, while the three-year figure was 4%, still double the target.

The survey, which a number of officials have highlighted as key to their decision making, will increase concerns at the central bank that inflation, already at a four-decade high of 9.1%, is becoming entrenched.

On Wednesday, two senior officials signaled they would be prepared to hike interest rates at quicker pace to prevent such a situation, adding to evidence that a half-point move is on the table as soon as next month.

The BOE has increased rates at five straight meetings, so far moving in smaller increments than some of its international peers.

