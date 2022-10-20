(Bloomberg) --

UK inflation could soar to 15% or more early next year unless the government sets out further measures to protect households from a jump in energy bills, economists said.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s decision this week to subsidize household fuel bills only until April will expose consumers and businesses to the full force of rising natural gas and electricity prices.

While Hunt has promised some form of support targeted at the poorest people who are least able to pay, the lack of a plan for now means that the outlook for inflation is likely to worsen in the months ahead instead of stabalizing. That may add to pressure on the Bank of England to more aggressively raise interest rates.

“The key question for the 2023 inflation outlook now relates to the energy price guarantee,” said James Smith, an economist at ING, who estimated that Hunt’s decision could add up to 3 percentage points to the headline inflation rate from April onwards.

For many economists making an exact prediction now is almost impossible given turmoil in the government that may result in Prime Minister Liz Truss resigning and another rework in economic policies.

Truss unveiled a cap on energy bills at the start of September, pegging the cost at £2,500 per year for the average household. Hunt watered down those measures a week ago along with cancelling planned tax cuts that spooked investors.

Scrapping that energy price freeze may add £200 a month to power and gas bills from April, based on current market prices, according to Nous, an app that helps individuals predict cost-of-living changes. That would make the average amount paid four times higher than the same period the previous year.

Such an increase “would put huge strain on households and hurt even those on middle incomes,” said Josie Dent, managing economist at the Center for Economic and Business Research.

The decision also upends forecasts economists had suggesting that inflation may be at its peak. The Consumer Prices Index, the main measure tracked by the BOE, returned to double digits unexpectedly in September, rising 10.1% and matching a 40-year high.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“Inflation could well fall back in early 2023 but then rise sharply in April. Latest market pricing implies a 75% rise in household energy bills, which would push annual CPI back up to 12%. Inflation would also remain well above target in 2023, ending the year at about 7%.”

--Ana Andrade, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the INSIGHT.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg before Hunt’s U-turn anticipated inflation averaging 10.3% in the fourth quarter before tailing off to average 6.2% in 2023 and 2.6% in 2024 -- still above the BOE’s 2% target. Those analysts now are quickly reworking their numbers, looking for Hunt’s fiscal statement on Oct. 31 for more clarity. The fund manager Abrdn expects a reading of 15% next year in the absence of a further aid package.

“We previously thought there would be zero inflation in household energy bills from October,” said Liz Martins UK economist at HSBC. “This will prolong the real income squeeze unless wage growth increases to match, and is not a favorable trade off for households.”

Without the cap, household spending on energy is subject to the vagaries of the market.

European natural gas prices in have declined by more than 60% since the peak in August, with strong flows of liquefied natural gas helping to replace Russian supplies and fill up inventories in the region. A winter heating season that has started with mild temperatures, on top of governmental measures to stabilize end-user costs have also helped to limit prices in European gas hubs.

“Demand is expected to be much higher going forward, due to colder weather compared to now, pushing prices upwards in the futures market,” Nikoline Bromander, analyst at Rystad Energy consultancy, said in a note on Oct. 18.

Just how much inflation rises depends on many other factors pulling the economy in different directions, most notably the scale of the stimulus coming from the Treasury. Hunt, who took office last week, also scrapped a series of tax cuts that Truss wanted to give a jolt to growth. Erasing those measures would reduce the boost for the economy that analysts had been expecting and probably also inflationary forces.

BOE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent identified the government’s energy price guarantee as a key factor in the central bank’s forecasts that will come along with its next interest rate decision on Nov. 3. He’s looking to Hunt for signs about how generous the package will be.

“We are unlikely to know for a while precisely the form that will take,” Broadbent said in a speech on Thursday.

The guarantee also is feeding into bets on how quickly the BOE will boost interest rates. Investors currently anticipate at least a three-quarter-point increase on Nov. 3. A week ago, they thought a full point or more was certain.

“The interesting question will be what the Bank of England does now,” said Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at the fund manager Abrdn. “It has to base its forecast on stated policy intention, so if the government is saying that it will remove energy support, the inflation profile will look quite bumpy.”

“Inflation is much more policy dependent now and it’s unlikely that October will be a firm peak,” he added.

