(Bloomberg) -- UK inflation picked up unexpectedly for the first time in 10 months, prompting traders to scale back their expectations for rate cuts from the Bank of England this year.

The Consumer Prices Index rose 4% from a year earlier in December, up from a 3.9% rise the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Economists had expected a slight fall to 3.8%. Services inflation also increased, and a core measure stripping out food and energy held at 5.1%.

The figures feed a global shift away from aggressive bets on lower rates. US inflation last week also came in higher than expected, and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Wednesday said market expectations weren’t helping policy makers in their fight against inflation.

“The rise in inflation today suggests that the market has got ahead of itself in expecting early rate reductions,” said Ed Monk, associate director at Fidelity International. “Today’s reading is a setback. The last portion of above-target inflation may prove the most difficult to shift.”

In Britain, the surprise increase in inflation damped optimism coming from a series of reports that have pointed to slowing price pressures. The economy stagnated in the second half of 2023, slipping to the brink of a recession, and wage growth has slowed in an indication the red-hot labor market is starting to cool.

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey has stuck to his higher-for-longer messaging on rates, warning that January’s CPI figures could show an increase due to higher household energy bills.

Bonds tumbled and the pound gained as traders aggressively trimmed expectations for monetary-policy easing this year. They’re betting on four quarter-point reductions and see around a 50% chance of a fifth. Six reductions were seen as a foregone conclusion as recently as last month.

The yield on two-year gilts rose as much as 15 basis points to 4.32%. The pound was trading 0.2% stronger at $1.2667.

“The December rise in UK headline inflation looks more like a blip than a sign that the disinflation process has stalled — much of the upside surprise can be attributed to an unexpectedly large rise in airfares prices. The data is still tracking well below the Bank of England’s November forecast and remains on course to fall below 2% in the spring. We think that will pave the way for a first rate cut in May.”

“Today’s inflation figures show it isn’t ‘job done,’” said Alpesh Paleja, lead economist at the Confederation of British Industry. “Risks to the inflation outlook remain very much to the upside. In the near-term, Ofgem’s lifting of the energy price cap in January will likely lead to a small bump in the CPI rate.”

Services inflation — which BOE officials are watching for signs of underlying pressures on prices — accelerated to 6.4% in December from 6.3% in November.

There were signs that inflation was also boosted by spending in the run-up to Christmas. Clothing price inflation jumped to 6.8%, while computer game consoles, sports equipment, toys and DVDs also helped to drive prices higher in the recreation and culture category.

The figures suggest that few retailers were being forced to discount to prop up demand in the festive season, perhaps hinting at a stronger showing in December retail sales figures due out on Friday. The British Retail Consortium remained gloomy about the outlook, saying they’re suffering higher prices.

“Despite retailers’ efforts to deliver an affordable Christmas for everyone, high input costs increased inflation rates in furniture and household equipment,” said Kris Hamer, director of insight at the BRC. “Retailers face a number of extra costs this year that threaten the progress made to reduce prices.”

Food inflation continued to slow, dropping to 8% from 9.2% in November. That was more than offset by an increase in alcohol and tobacco prices, which rose by 12.8% from a year ago.

The sharp increase in alcohol and tobacco prices was largely due to tax rises on tobacco in the Autumn Statement, the ONS said. Tobacco prices rose by 4.1% between November and December compared with a 0.3% rise between the same two months last year.

Inflation is still running well below where the central bank had predicted in its November forecasts, which has allowed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government to take credit for meeting its pledge to cut the level of price increases in half last year. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said he’d continue those efforts.

“As we have seen in the US, France and Germany, inflation does not fall in a straight line, but our plan is working and we should stick to it,” Hunt said in a statement. “We took difficult decisions to control borrowing and are now turning a corner, so we need to stay the course we have set out, including boosting growth with more competitive tax levels.”

Forecasters have predicted that inflation could be back at the BOE’s 2% target by April when another sharp drop in household energy bills is expected. That would be much sooner than the BOE had expected last month when the central bank predicted a return to target only by the end of 2025.

“Despite a December rise, inflation is expected to continue falling this year” said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK. “The expected overall improvement in the outlook for inflation, coupled with the slowdown in the domestic economy, will likely put the Bank of England in a position to begin cutting interest rates from the second half of the year.”

Wednesday’s data cap a series of reports showing inflationary pressures easing. The economy shrank more than expected both in the second quarter and in October and November, putting the UK on the brink of recession. In the labor market, job vacancies are falling and wages rising more slowly than economists had expected, reliving another upward force on prices.

Those reports have prompted traders to bet on the first rate cut coming as soon as May, followed by four more quarter-point reductions by the end of the year.

“Inflation may give us a slightly bumpy ride during the next couple of months,” said Roger Barker, director of policy at the Institute of Directors. “Next month’s figure will have to incorporate a 5% rise in the Ofgem utility price cap from Jan. 1, and could also therefore tick upwards. However, inflation in the economy is still broadly moving in the right direction.”

Pipeline inflation pressures continued to ease, with both producer input and output prices falling in December at a faster pace than economists had forecast. The cost of fuel and raw materials was 2.8% lower than a year earlier, reflecting falls in the price of chemicals and crude oil.

In a warning about persistent inflation pressures, however, services producer prices rose 3.6% in the year through the fourth quarter, up from 3.5% in the third.

