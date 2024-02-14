(Bloomberg) -- UK prices rose less than forecast in January, with downward trends in the cost of food and household goods bolstering expectations that inflation could soon return to the Bank of England’s target.

Consumer prices rose 4% compared to a year earlier, the same pace as in December, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The BOE and private-sector economists had expected inflation to tick higher to 4.1%.

More importantly for central bank policymakers, services inflation, which is more directly linked to domestic pressures, came in lower than expected at 6.5% in January. The BOE had forecast an increase of 6.6%.

Despite expectations for inflation to fall below the bank’s 2% target in the coming months, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is taking a cautious approach to easing amid continuing tightness in the labor market and signs of economic resilience. The inflation data is at least partially offset by higher-than-expected wage figures on Tuesday.

The pound swung to a loss after the release and traders bet on steeper and earlier interest-rate cuts. Money-market pricing for the amount of easing the BOE stands to deliver in 2024 jumped back to where it was on Tuesday — before a stronger-than-expected inflation reading in the US spurred traders to rapidly unwind those wagers.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

The stability of headline inflation in January will be a welcome relief for the Bank of England following yesterday’s labor market data showing sticker-than-expected wage growth. A downward trajectory should resume in February, with a fall below 2% likely in the spring. A May rate cut remains in play, though we continue to see a risk of a delay to June.

-Dan Hanson and Ana Andrade (economists)

The market now sees the BOE delivering just over 70 basis points of cuts this year, compared to 61 basis points at Tuesday’s close. The first quarter-point reduction is expected in August, compared to September previously.

The UK figures follow the stronger-than-expected price data from the US on Tuesday, which prompted traders to shift back bets on when the Federal Reserve starts loosening policy. The pound traded 0.2% weaker at $1.2565, a one-week low.

“Investors exhaled a big sigh of relief as this morning’s UK inflation data came in cooler than virtually every economist had expected,” said Matthew Landon, global market strategist at JP Morgan Private Bank. “In a week where UK labor market data and the US CPI report had already come in ahead of expectations, this should provide some much-needed reprieve for markets and central bankers alike.”

Declines in household expenses — even as wages rise — will be welcome news to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has made fighting inflation a central priority since taking office in late 2022 amid the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Sunak’s Conservatives are trailing far behind the opposition Labour Party ahead of an election expected to be held in the second half of year.

Bailey may give further clues to the bank’s policy direction when he takes questions from lawmakers in the House of Lords later Wednesday. The central bank said after its latest meeting earlier this month that its forecasters were concerned that underlying price pressures could reemerge in the medium to longer term.

Food prices fell month on month for the first time in over two years, providing much needed relief for households after sharp rises in their grocery bills. Annual food inflation slipped to 7%. The cost of groceries, clothing, furniture and household goods also dragged the annual rate of inflation lower.

Those were offset by household energy prices rising between December and January, as the regulatory cap increased slightly, and the cost of second-hand cars climbing for the first time since May. However, energy bills are set to fall sharply again in April, potentially helping to drive inflation below 2%.

In a further sign that the prices for goods are likely to continue falling, factory gate prices paid by retailers fell 3.3% year on year, the steepest decline since the early days of the pandemic in 2020. Input prices that manufacturers pay also fell by 0.6%.

“Inflation never falls in a perfect straight line, but the plan is working,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said after the data was released.

--With assistance from Aline Oyamada and James Hirai.

