(Bloomberg) -- British companies reported a jump in the prices they pay due to attacks on shipping in the Red Sea upsetting supply chains, a shift that may boost inflation and delay interest-rate reductions.

S&P Global’s Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index showed the sharpest jump in costs in five months in January with delivery times lengthening for the first time in 12 months. A separate survey from the Confederation of British Industry said average costs for manufacturers accelerated in the quarter to January, with further price rises expected in the coming months.

The reports were the first tangible signs that the Red Sea conflict is seeping through to the UK economy and triggered investors to pare back bets on how quickly the Bank of England can cut interest rates. The pound jumped, and markets priced in a slower pace of reductions in borrowing costs.

Concerns over supply chains problems were a dark spot in an otherwise upbeat S&P survey that also indicated a likelihood that the UK will avoid a recession. Stronger activity and upward pressure on prices cast doubt on how quickly the Bank of England will pivot away from its fight against inflation and move toward protecting the economy with lower rates.

Lingering evidence of sticky services price pressures may “continue to concern the BOE,” said Ashley Webb, UK economist at Capital Economics.

“The stickiness of price pressures gives us a bit less confidence that services CPI inflation will return to its long-run average of 3.5% towards the end of this year,” he said. “These data will add to the Bank of England’s unease about inflation persistence. As a result, the Bank will probably continue to push back against the prospect of near-term interest rate cuts next week.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“The risk is that the threat of a rebound in activity and of renewed cost pressure on the back of Red Sea tensions cause the BOE to delay easing policy a little.”

—Ana Andrade, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the REACT.

The pound rose as much as 0.7% to 1.2771 and gilts pared losses following the releases. The 10-year yield, which earlier fell 5 basis points, is a whisker away from rising through 4% for the first time since December, extending this month’s sharp selloff. Markets also saw a smaller chance of a May interest rate cut following the surveys with the June meeting seen as the most likely moment for the first reduction.

The reports follow a series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Houthi militants in Yemen. Those have prompted companies to re-route deliveries around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa instead of through the Suez Canal, adding days and higher costs to each delivery. The surveys are among the earliest tangible signs that the conflict in the Red Sea is feeding through to the UK economy.

“Supply delays have spiked higher as shipping is re-routed,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He added that longer journey times are lifting factory costs “at a time of still-elevated price pressures in the service sector.”

Renewed supply chain chaos could prove to be a setback for the Bank of England, since it may hinder efforts by policy makers to cut inflation back to its 2% target. While economists expect inflation to reach the goal in the Spring, the attacks on shipping may drive up the price of goods and reignite inflationary forces. The disruption has led US and UK forces to attack Houthi installations this week in a bid restore calm to the shipping artery.

S&P’s report said the rate of inflation in the manufacturing sector accelerated to the highest since March 2023 after the pick-up in ocean freight rates. Factories saw an 11-month period of improving vendor delivery times end. S&P’s view is that inflation may “remain stubbornly higher in the 3% to 4% range” in the near future.

“If 2021-22 taught us anything it’s not to underestimate the effect that global supply chain disruptions can have on inflation and central banks,” said George Moran, economist at Nomura. “We think this disruption poses upside risks to inflation further into 2024 but with long-lags.”

While there were renewed concerns over inflation, S&P’s composite PMI rose to 52.5 in January from 52.1 the previous month, the highest level in seven months. Economists had expected no change in the closely-watched index, with any readings above 50 signaling growth.

There was continued resilience in the services industry and overall private sector employment rose, ending a four-month period of job losses.

