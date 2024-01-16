(Bloomberg) -- The number of UK companies going bust jumped 14% in 2023 as firms collapsed under the weight of higher borrowing costs and weaker economic growth.

Retail, construction and hospitality firms helped to drive total company insolvencies up to 25,159 in 2023, according to the government’s Insolvency Service. There was a 2% year-on-year increase in December, which is typically a low month for insolvencies.

The figures show growing strains on companies after a lull in the pandemic period, reflecting higher borrowing costs and a stagnating economy. Policy makers watch the data for signs of job losses that could lead to a wider impact on the outlook for the UK.

“It’s fair to say that 2023 was a particularly challenging year,” said Sarah Rayment, co-head of restructuring at Kroll. “Over the past 18 months, with a combination of higher inflation, higher energy bills and higher interest rates, we’ve unfortunately seen many companies fail, especially so-called zombie businesses.”

Some 98% of the extra 3,000 insolvencies in 2023 were from smaller companies with annual turnover of less than £1 million, according to PwC.

The construction, hospitality and retail sectors were among those to suffer the most insolvencies in November, the latest figures for the industry breakdown.

The pressure on balance sheets could begin to ease this year, with markets expecting the Bank of England to cut interest rates after sharp falls in inflation.

“The relief businesses hoped might arrive within the first half of this year may now be delayed in coming,” said David Kelly, head of insolvency at PwC. “Concerns remain around a sustained period of high interest rates, the impact the Gulf crisis is having on global shipping, supply lines and energy costs and the extent to which it will have a knock-on effect on inflation targets.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.