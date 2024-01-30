(Bloomberg) -- The number of companies going bust in the UK jumped to the highest level in 30 years as businesses were hit by a combination of high borrowing costs, surging inflation and weakening consumer demand.

In 2023, there were 25,158 registered company insolvencies across England and Wales, according to quarterly data released on Tuesday by the government’s Insolvency Service. That’s the most recorded since 1993.

One in 186 active companies entered insolvent liquidation in 2023, the highest rate in around a decade.

“Thousands of businesses have been pushed into insolvency due to a combination of interest rates at levels we haven’t seen in over a decade, pushing the cost of borrowing up, alongside inflation, weak consumer confidence and rising input costs,” said Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor, in emailed comments to Bloomberg. She described it as “a perfect storm for financial distress.”

Creditors’ voluntary liquidations - a type of liquidation occurring when the shareholders of a company can themselves pass a resolution that the company be wound up voluntarily - reached a new record in data covering the period going back to 1960.

Growing Divergence

Looking ahead, businesses might get some relief as markets are expecting the Bank of England to move to cut rates. However, for some it might be too late.

“Despite recent, more positive economic data, there is a growing divergence between companies capable of riding the wave of the recovery and those too entangled in financial or operational issues to benefit,” said Simon Edel, a partner at EY-Parthenon, in emailed comments.

“Businesses that are unable to demonstrate a robust trading performance or reliable forecasts are likely to face difficulties when refinancing under favorable terms,” he said.

