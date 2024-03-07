(Bloomberg) -- UK insurer Aviva Plc said it plans to buy back £300 million of shares following growth in sales and operating profit.

The British insurer and asset manager’s operating profit rose 9% to almost £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2023, according to a statement Thursday. Aviva declared a final dividend of 22.3 pence a share, bringing total dividends for the year to 33.4 pence, up 8% from the previous year.

“We have made significant progress in 2023,” Aviva’s Chief Executive Officer Amanda Blanc said in the statement. “Sales are up, costs are down, and operating profit is 9% higher.”

The firm said it has returned more than £9 billion to shareholders via buybacks and dividends over the past three years. Swedish activist investor Cevian Capital AB bought an almost 5% stake in the insurer in 2021 with the intention of pressing for bigger cost cuts and shareholder returns. The activist fully exited its stake last year, noting at the time that Aviva had produced strong shareholder returns, including substantial distributions of excess capital.

As well as returning capital, Aviva has been investing, most recently with its acquisition of insurance platform Probitas for £242 million, marking its return to Lloyd’s of London market for the first time in more than two decades. In an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday, Blanc said Aviva saw a gap in the market and the acquisition has handed the firm a significant distribution opportunity that it didn’t have before.

“Insurance is an attractive sector”, Blanc said. “There’s always been consolidation in the insurance sector for the last couple of decades and I guess we can expect to see that continue.”

Aviva rose as much as 4.5% in early London trading and was up 4.3% as of 8:28 a.m.

Clients poured a net £8.3 billion into funds in its wealth business, helping to push assets under management in that unit up 15% to £170 billion.

