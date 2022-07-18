(Bloomberg) -- UK interest rates are likely to rise above 2% as the Bank of England tackles domestic inflationary pressures that are building up due to underlying weaknesses in the economy, Michael Saunders said in his final speech as a monetary policy committee member.

Although inflation is eating into household incomes and “there are signs that economic activity is slowing,” Saunders said shortages of workers will “keep the labor market very tight.” He also said “relatively high longer-term inflation expectations” may encourage companies to keep raising prices aggressively.

The remarks explain why Saunders has been one of most hawkish BOE policy makers and set out a case for a sharper tightening of interest rates in the months ahead. His view is underpinned by data suggesting lower levels of migration and higher numbers of people dropping out of the jobs market will constrain the ability of the economy to grow for years to come.

Domestic demand will add to those pressures. He noted households and businesses have accumulated savings in the pandemic, and the government’s “fiscal support measures” will prop up poorer families.

Given the damage to the supply side of the economy from the pandemic, “the rise in inflation expectations (and) evidence of excess demand,” it would be better for the BOE to do “too much, too soon” on rates than wait and do “too little, too late.”

The BOE has already raised rates at five consecutive meetings to 1.25% to bear down on inflation, which is at a 40 year high of 9.1% and on track to reach double digits. It’s target is 2%.

Investors increasingly anticipate a half-point rate rise at next month’s meeting, which would be the first increase of that size since the Treasury handed the BOE authority over rates in 1997.

Saunders steps down after his six year term ends in August. He will be replaced by Swati Dhingra, a trade specialist who was more equivocal than Saunders about the inflation-growth trade off in her testimony to members of Parliament.

“The cost of not tightening promptly enough would be relatively high at present,” Saunders warned, pointing to forecasts from both economists and markets that rates will rise to at least 2% in the next year.

“I do not regard such an outcome (ie that Bank Rate will have to rise to 2% or higher during the next year to return inflation to target) as implausible or unlikely,” he said. “The tightening cycle may still have some way to go.”

He added that monetary policy has barely been contradictory so far, but rather has “not wholly, but partly … simply kept pace with a rising neutral rate rather than actually close the gap with neutral.”

Changing demographics will only reinforce these trends, he argued in his speech to the Resolution Foundation. Brexit, Covid and the aging population have reduced potential growth by damaging the supply of labor.

In the decade to 2019, potential growth was 1.7%, but that will drop to 1% to 1.25% “for coming years.” Britain’s exit from the European Union has hit the economy by cutting inward migration as well. He said it’s also hurt productivity “through lower inward investment and reduced trade openness.”

The risk of de-globalisation as a result of Covid and the war in Ukraine may only reinforce those trends, he said. Given the UK’s reduced capacity for non-inflationary growth, price pressures are likely to be more persistent in future, Saunders argued.

