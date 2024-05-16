(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s broken planning system is holding back the development of affordable student accommodation in London and exerting pressure on the city’s already squeezed rental market, according to a report.

The London Plan, rolled out in 2021 by Mayor Sadiq Khan with a broad aim of mapping out targets for housebuilding in the capital, has failed to deliver accommodation for students on a budget despite affordability being a key component of that policy, broker CBRE and QX Global said in the report.

Since the London Plan came into effect, just 3,100 affordable student beds — rooms with rents below 55% of the maximum student maintenance loan — have secured planning consent, the report said. That falls short of a rough target of 4,300 in consented applications, CBRE said, adding that no beds approved under the plan are yet operational.

Delivery of both affordable and market-rent student accommodation is “far below the levels required to support London’s domestic and international student body,” said Kirsten Dyer, director, Living Valuation and Advisory at CBRE.

As many as 105,000 full-time students are facing an accommodation crunch, the report said, underscoring the gap between demand and available supply in London. CBRE said the London Plan has amplified these issues. The total number of student beds delivered or planned for delivery from 2017 to 2028 is just 2,870 on an annualized basis, falling below the Greater London Authority’s annual target of 3,500.

A lack of affordable halls means more students are turning to other options, often banding together to rent a house in the capital. That risks fueling an increase in already skyrocketing rents amid a supply shortage, as landlords pull rental properties from the market under pressure from higher mortgage costs and tighter regulations. The stock of multiple-occupancy housing has shrunk by 23% in the last five years, according to the report.

The London Plan’s failure to boost the development of housing for its growing student population comes after years of underfunding and local protectionism in the UK’s planning system, which has made the approval process for developing new homes more bureaucratic, costly and slow.

The Labour Party’s Khan, who became mayor in 2016 and won a historic third term earlier this month, has repeatedly blamed insufficient spending by the Tory government on affordable housing. This week, he called for a £2.2 billion ($2.8 billion) emergency stimulus.

In terms of student accommodation, a restricted group of developers “dominate the market because of the challenges the London Plan now presents,” Dyer said. The complexities of the capital’s planning system are driving smaller developers out of the market, the report said.

Though the London Plan was adopted with the best of intentions, “the prospects for lower-income background students seeking to study in the capital look set to remain bleak for some time to come,” said David Tymms, strategic adviser at QX Global Group.

