UK Is Said to Ban TikTok From Government Devices

(Bloomberg) -- The UK will ban TikTok from government devices over concerns about the security of the Chinese social media app, a person familiar with the plans said.

Western governments have become increasingly worried about TikTok’s potential national security risk, in light of concerns around its parent company, ByteDance Ltd. The US Congress last year restricted the app on government devices and European Commission employees were told to delete it by March 15.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office declined to comment on the UK ban, which was reported earlier by the Times of London.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.