(Bloomberg) -- Italy and the UK agreed on Saturday to jointly finance migrant repatriations in Africa, a step forward in Giorgia Meloni and Rishi Sunak’s common pledge to fight illegal migration.

After talks in Rome on the sidelines of Meloni’s party meeting, the two leaders said they would co-finance the journey home for migrants stranded in Tunisia, according to an Italian government statement.

The accord comes after talks aimed earlier this year aimed at improving cooperation among the two countries.

Tens of thousands of migrants from other parts of Africa, including Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Chad, make their way to Tunisia, the starting point for a perilous sea crossing to Europe. In many cases they aim first for the Italian island of Lampedusa, just 90 miles (145 kilometers) from the North African coast.

The number of people attempting a journey to Europe by crossing the Mediterranean has repeatedly hit record levels since 2016.

“Our enemies will use migration as a weapon” to “drive people to our shores” in a bid to drive instability, Sunak said. He spoke from the stage at Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party festival stage, thanking the Italian premier for her efforts to tackle the migration issue.

“We simply must have control of our borders,” Sunak said. “People must to know that if they come to our countries illegally they will not get to stay.”

Meloni and Sunak were joined by Albanian Prime Minster Edi Rama, another ally on the matter. The leaders agreed to further increase collaboration to combat human traffickers, according to a separate Italian government statement. Earlier this year Albania agreed in a controversial asylum pact to receive migrants from Italy.

