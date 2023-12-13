(Bloomberg) -- The UK, Italy and Japan signed a treaty in Tokyo on Thursday to crystallize their joint plan to develop a stealth fighter jet, as the nations look to bolster their security ties amid threats from the likes of an assertive China.

Both the government and commercial headquarters for the Global Combat Air Program will be in the UK, the country’s defense ministry said in an emailed statement ahead of the signing. The first chief executive officer of the government body will come from Japan, while the first head of the industry organization will be from Italy, the ministry said.

The centerpiece of the project will be a warplane fitted with cutting-edge technology, with uncrewed aircraft, advanced sensors and precision weaponry also to be developed. The planned new aircraft - still known as Tempest in the UK - effectively combines the European Tempest and Japanese F-X projects, both of which had been in the pipeline for years.

“No nation can do this alone to this level of expertise,” UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps told reporters after the signing. He described it as a “real landmark moment” that is important for security in both the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions. He declined to provide the precise budget for the program, but said it was in the tens of billions of pounds.

The deal comes a year after the countries agreed to merge their plans to develop next-generation fighter jets, and it’s an example of the type of agreements the British government is trying to strike after leaving the European Union. For Japan, it marks the first time since World War II that it’s looked beyond the US for a major defense equipment project, spurred partly by American reluctance to share technology.

The deal signed by Shapps with his counterparts, Japan’s Minoru Kihara and Italy’s Guido Crosetto, is still subject to ratification by parliaments in the three nations.

Fighters are among the most costly of defense projects, with time-frames running to decades and budgets into hundreds of billions of dollars, so adding Japanese financial clout to European know-how honed on a succession of jets culminating in the Eurofighter represents a major step forward in developing the plane.

The three countries are working to reach the development phase of the project in 2025 and have the warplane in service by 2035. Marketing of the aircraft beyond the three nations may still face roadblocks, after a Japanese ruling party group failed to agree on relaxing arms export regulations to allow this, the Asahi newspaper said Thursday. The decision has been put off until next year, the paper said.

London-based BAE Systems Plc, Europe’s biggest defense company, and Italy’s Leonardo SpA — partners on the Eurofighter Typhoon and Tempest — will work with F-X lead contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd to take the project forward.

--With assistance from Isabel Reynolds and Ellen Milligan.

(Updates with Shapps comment in fourth paragraph.)

