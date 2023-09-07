(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s red-hot jobs market showed further signs of loosening in August as demand for staff fell at the fastest pace in more than three years and the number of people looking for work increased.

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation’s measure of permanent staff placements dropped to 38.9, a reading below the threshold of 50 that indicates a decline. It was the 11th consecutive drop and the steepest since June 2020 during the pandemic.

Demand for temporary staff also shrank for the first time since Covid. Together, the figures point to lower inflationary pressures coming from the jobs market, which is a key focus of the Bank of England as policy makers gauge how long to keep raising interest rates.

“Many employers aren’t ready to commit to permanent roles, and those who are indicate they cannot find candidates with the right skills,” said Claire Warnes, a partner at KPMG UK. “The underlying issue is that skills - or a lack of them – remain central to the tensions in today’s labor market.”

The report, produced with KPMG and S&P Global, suggests Britain’s jobs market is rapidly cooling after more than a year of acute labor shortages following the pandemic that have contributed to inflation.

“The labor market has more slack than it has since the heights of the first lockdown,” Neil Carberry, REC chief executive, said.

Wage growth has consistently been stronger than expected, but the REC survey suggests those pressures may be about to dissipate. The next batch of official wage data is due on Sept. 12.

Two of the BOE’s nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee have signaled they’re less concerned about the jobs market as a source of inflation. BOE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said this week said the latest evidence on jobs “is mixed,” and that may suggest a turning point in the economy. Swati Dhingra, an external member of the MPC, dismissed pay as a “lagging indicator.”

Employers are scaling back recruitment just as the number of people looking for jobs picks up. Candidate numbers jumped for a sixth month running in August and at the second fastest rate since December 2020.

Starting salaries and temporary wages rose sharply again in August, REC said, with recruiters blaming a scarcity of candidates and the higher cost of living for pay demands.

However, the rate at which pay is rising has dropped to its joint-lowest level since March 2021, suggesting wage pressures are easing too.

Some sectors of the economy still face recruitment difficulties. Employers in hospitality, accounting, logistics, manufacturing, engineering and healthcare are still experiencing shortages, REC said.

“With demand weakening, we see the drivers for rising pay being more to do with companies’ pay settlements for existing staff, rather than market demand. Those finding new jobs are benefiting from rises that many firms put in place for their teams earlier in the year,” Carberry said.

