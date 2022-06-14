(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s labor market showed tentative signs of easing with the first drop in median wages in almost a year.

The mid-point in the earnings spectrum slid to £2,076 a month, according to real-time tax authority data published by the Office for National Statistics. It took annual growth in median pay to a seven-month low of 5.4%.

The reading was one of a number of indicators published Tuesday that suggests the situation may be improving for employers, which have faced chronic labor shortages. Many have had to sharply increase compensation to keep and attract workers.

Unemployment unexpectedly ticked higher in the three months through April as the cost of living crisis prompted many people, predominantly students, to return to the workforce. Almost 50,000 fewer 16 to 64-year-olds were inactive in the period than in the first quarter.

The number of people out of work for less than six months rose to the highest in almost a year. Meanwhile, the number of vacancies in May dipped for the first time since December.

“There are early signs that the labor market is beginning to settle,” said Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said signs that the labor market is cooling combined with surprise fall in economic output in April reported yesterday may persuade Bank of England policy makers to raise interest rates this week by just 25 basis points rather than 50.

The Resolution Foundation said the decline in median pay last month offers the Bank of England reassurance that a wage-price spiral is “far from under way.”

If unemployment continues to rise, as the BOE predicts, “families may start to find it harder to work more if they’re feeling poorer,” said Greg Thwaites, research director at the research group.

The real-time data show that pay rises over the past year have been unevenly distributed. Those in retail, construction, finance and IT have enjoyed increases of more than 7%, while the median wage for those in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector was little changed.

In addition, the highest earners were the only group to see their pay packets grow more than inflation, the figures show.

