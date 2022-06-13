(Bloomberg) -- Campaigners lost an appeal trying to block the first UK deportation flight with asylum seekers to Rwanda from taking off.

UK Court of Appeal judges dismissed the last ditch attempt to prevent the deportations on Monday. There were around 11 migrants expected to be on Tuesday’s removal plane, down from an original list of more than 100 individuals.

“The flight tomorrow is important,” Rory Dunlop, a government lawyer, said on Monday. “This is a policy which is intended to deter dangerous and unnecessary journeys. This is a policy which if it works could save lives and disrupt the model of traffickers.”

Although the government announced its plans to deport asylum seekers who cross the English Channel in April, it has not carried out the deportations to Rwanda. The program has been condemned by human rights groups and opposition parties as “cruel” and “unworkable, unethical, and extortionate.” The plan is expected to cost the UK taxpayer around £120 million ($146 million).

The Home Office declined to give an update on the number of people set to be relocated, in response to emailed questions.

Late last week a judge in a lower court refused to block the deportation of two asylum seekers to Rwanda and impose a generic ban on flights leaving for the central African nation.

A full hearing looking at the immigration policy is scheduled to take place later this year.

