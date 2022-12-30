(Bloomberg) -- The UK Labour Party has a 26-point lead over Rishi Sunak’s ruling Conservatives, according to a poll that highlights the magnitude of the task facing Britain’s new prime minister as he seeks to restore his party’s fortunes.

Support for Labour is at 45%, compared to 19% for the Tories, according to the survey of 1,169 adults conducted by People Polling for the broadcaster GB News. The polling company’s previous survey on Dec. 23 gave Labour a 24-point lead.

The figures are the latest sign of the uphill struggle facing Sunak as his party starts to gear up for the next general election, expected to be held in 2024 — although he can call a vote as late as January 2025. While Tory prospects have picked up since the record 39-point deficit they suffered in one poll during the disastrous 7-week tenure of Sunak’s predecessor, Liz Truss, current polling still puts Labour on course for a majority in the House of Commons.

“Whatever Rishi Sunak does next, he’d better do it quick,” said Matthew Goodwin, professor of politics at the University of Kent, in a statement accompanying the poll. “The clock is now ticking, and he and his party are well behind.”

