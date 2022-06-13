(Bloomberg) -- UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is being investigated by Parliament’s standards commissioner over potentially breaking the rules on registering his interests.

Kathryn Stone is examining whether Starmer broke two sections of the rules of conduct for MPs, according to the commissioner’s website. The first possible breach relates to registering employment and earnings, and the second relates to gifts, benefits and hospitality.

Starmer’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

