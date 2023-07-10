(Bloomberg) -- Top legal firms in the UK saw a huge spike in the number of lawyers quitting during the post-pandemic ‘Great Resignation,’ hampering efforts to build a more racially diverse workforce, according to new research.

Twenty-eight companies, including Linklaters LLP, Clifford Chance LLP and Slaughter and May, provided data for the report by the firm Rare Recruitment, which shows that for ethnic minority lawyers in particular, the rate of attrition has almost doubled between 2021 and 2022.

“It’s something we’ve heard again and again from clients – the post Covid ‘Great Resignation,’” said Raphael Mokades, Rare’s founder and managing director. The disproportionately high turnover also explains why the number of Black partners at such firms is growing so slowly, he said. Just 1% of the lawyers eligible for promotion to the partner position are Black, according to the report. The research reflects how corporate efforts to boost the representation of ethnic minorities often reach a sticking point beyond junior levels. Research last year by the Financial Conduct Authority looking at firms across a range of sectors showed that representation at senior levels is only marginally lower than at middle management, shrinking the pool of people who could rise higher in the company.

Read More: The City of London Lost Its Way on the Path to Racial Equity

While “real progress” has been made for graduate level positions, particularly in the proportion of Black recruits, the research found that Pakistani and Bangladeshi students were significantly less likely to convert work placements into training contracts. Those findings are part of a growing push to examine inequalities among different ethnic minority groups, rather than among the broader category of Black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) workers as a whole. A report from McKinsey & Co published in June found that while Black, Bangladeshi and Pakistani employees earned at least 15% less than White British workers, Indian and Chinese workers earned significantly more on average.

“Obviously inequality remains and no one's hiding that,” said Mokades. But even in the last five years, when it comes to the number of ethnic minority lawyers in the profession, “you can absolutely clearly see where progress is being made, it’s absolutely crystal clear.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.