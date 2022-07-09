(Bloomberg) -- he race to replace Boris Johnson as UK prime minister is getting more crowded.

Newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps all announced their candidacies on Saturday, joining former chancellor Rishi Sunak, among others.

In announcing his run in the Times newspaper, Johnson loyalist Shapps took a swipe at Sunak, whose shock resignation along with Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday kick-started Johnson’s downfall.

“I have not spent the last few turbulent years plotting or briefing against the prime minister,” Shapps told the paper. “I have not been mobilising a leadership campaign behind his back.”

Sunak declared his candidacy Friday in a slick video that raised eyebrows among Tory MPs who suggested plans had been in the works for longer than a few days.

Truss will launch a bid to become next Conservative leader by pledging that she will advocate “classic Conservative principles,” the Mail on Sunday reported. The Guardian reported that Zahawi is also starting his campaign.

Truss ranked just behind Sunak in an Opinium poll for Channel 4 News. He was backed by 25% and Truss by 21% in the survey of Conservative Party members, who will pick from the final two candidates whittled down by their MPs.

The other declared candidates all came from outside Johnson’s cabinet. They include pro-Brexit Attorney General Suella Braverman; Tom Tugendhat, chair of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee; and Kemi Badenoch, minister of state for equalities.

Others tipped to stand include Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, ex-health ministers Javid and Jeremy Hunt. Zahawi seemed to garner endorsements even before he announced, including from former Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, initially seen as a favorite to succeed Johnson, said Saturday that he decided not to run.

Meanwhile, Johnson will stay on until his successor is announced, which the party said will be in September. He’s appointed a caretaker government which he insists will not “make major changes of direction.”

The 1922 Committee of rank-and-file Tory MPs is drawing up plans for an accelerated leadership contest, and wants to whittle down candidates to a final two by July 21. The finalists will then do a six-week tour of the UK and Conservative party members will make the final choice, with the next premier to be in place by September.

