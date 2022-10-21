(Bloomberg) -- The UK Treasury may be forced to delay its long-awaited Oct. 31 fiscal plan because of the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, adding a layer of political risk to an event that had become crucial for markets and the Bank of England.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is still working toward delivering the statement on Oct. 31, but the final decision on scheduling the statement will be a matter for Truss’s successor, two people familiar with the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity. It also relies on Hunt remaining as chancellor under a new leader.

The possibility of a delay may unsettle investors who dumped the pound and government bonds in the days following Truss’s ill-fated economic plan in September. Hunt’s program was meant to reassure markets and feed into the Bank of England’s thinking on interest rates.

“I don’t think it would be well received,” said James Athey, investment director at the fund manager Abrdn. “But given the U-Turn which has already occurred, I don’t think it would lead to the sort of volatility we saw at the back end of September.”

Gilts were selling off across the curve on Friday, sending yields around 10 basis points higher after a report showing the scale of the hole in the UK public finances.

The current timing of Hunt’s statement was picked to inform the BOE’s next decision on Nov. 3, with the hope that the Treasury’s move would soften upward pressures on interest rates.

“The most important thing at the moment is to calm the markets,” Philip Hammond, a former Conservative chancellor, said on Bloomberg Television. “Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was getting on top of that, putting together a package that would have been reassuring to the markets. What we must not do now is anything that signals to the markets more chaos, instability and uncertainty.”

However, the timing of the leadership battle to replace Truss raises hurdles to delivering a major economic policy on schedule. Carl Emerson, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said there was a “strong case” for delaying statement beyond Oct. 31 given the uncertainty over who will be the next prime minister.

The Conservative Party is due to have selected the UK’s next leader by next Friday, Oct. 28, just three days before Hunt is due to deliver his plan to the House of Commons.

The current schedule would barely give the new premier any time to consider the plans, which will define the political agenda with a range of major decisions about spending cuts and tax increases. The new leader will have final say over both the timing and content of the next budget -- in addition to who will serve as chancellor.

“If the new prime minister decides to confirm Jeremy Hunt as chancellor, I see no reason why he couldn’t deliver the statement on Oct. 31,” Hammond said. “If a new chancellor is appointed clearly he or she will want time to look at the package.”

The current front-runners to succeed Truss are former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt and ex-premier Boris Johnson. None are yet to formally declare a candidacy.

Prior to Truss’s resignation, Hunt had said the fiscal plan would show how the UK government planned to stabilize its public finances and have debt falling as a proportion of the size of the economy over the medium-term. He’d indicated there’d be painful decisions to make on cutting spending and had been asking departments to identify potential savings.

Delaying a fiscal statement may not change the BOE’s calculations much since Hunt already has already announced key parts of his plan. That includes scrapping the tax cuts Truss suggested and an early end for a generous support package for households struggling with energy bills.

“A further delay probably won’t have too much of an impact,” said said Tim Graf, head of EMEA macro strategy at State Street. The BOE, he said, “would operate under the assumption that the ultimate fiscal stance would not be measurably different than what we have seen over the last week.”

