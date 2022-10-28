(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s banks are preparing for a wave of homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage bills after borrowing costs tripled this year.

Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc are among lenders allocating more workers to deal with customers struggling to meet their loans. Almost one in four people with a mortgage is already finding it difficult to afford the repayments, according to one survey, as daily living costs rise at the fastest pace in four decades.

Cheap credit after the financial crisis sent house prices soaring, leaving borrowers vulnerable to sharp increases in loan costs as central banks try to get inflation under control. Banks and building societies want to prevent a repeat of the 1990s housing crash when mortgage rates spiked and home prices fell, leading to a surge in repossessions.

Avoiding Foreclosures

“Lenders are aware that foreclosures mean a sudden increase in the supply of housing on the market, which can depress property prices more than would otherwise be the case,” said Natacha Postel-Vinay, an assistant professor at the London School of Economics who studies banking crises and mortgage debt.

“This could lead to a downward spiral with more underwater borrowers, and in turn greater price reductions.”

Measures to help customers vary from lender to lender and are meant to stay in place for only a short period of time, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named because they’re not authorized to discuss them.

They can include a six-month break on payments and extending the duration of the loan to reduce outgoings, the person said.

UK homeowners are especially vulnerable to rising rates because they typically fix their mortgage deal for two or five years. About 1.8 million households are due to refinance next year and the market turmoil unleashed by September’s mini-budget has left the average cost of a two-year fixed-rate mortgage at about 6.5%, comparable with rates in 2008.

Scarier Durations

“Short-term fixed rates are a particularity of the UK which makes the situation even scarier,” Postel-Vinay said. “With their supermarket bills rising some households will find it very hard indeed to meet their higher mortgage payments.”

The spike in repayment costs will provide a major test of the affordability test introduced by the Bank of England in 2014 to keep a lid on systemic risk in the aftermath of the financial crisis. Lenders were required to assess whether borrowers could still afford their mortgages if the rate rose three percentage points higher than at the time the loan was issued -- a scenario that many will now face for real.

Payment Deferrals

Covid-19 provided some evidence that borrowers may not be as robust as previously expected, though many have built up savings in the interim. Almost three million payment deferrals were given to homeowners during the pandemic, out of an estimated total of 6.8 million mortgages and housing loans in 2020.

HSBC is already showing some signs of caution. The bank has moved more than $8 billion of UK loans, many of them mortgages, into a stage 2 loan category this year, meaning they are more at risk but not yet in default. That’s up 172% from the end of last year, though the bank cautions that the move simply reflects rising interest rates and there’s no sign of growing stress among the group at this stage.

The lender’s central scenario is that house prices will grow over the coming two years. By contrast, Bloomberg Economics expects values to drop about 10% in 2023.

Contacting Customers

Lloyds has already written to about 220,000 mortgage customers about their loans and plans to contact a further 30,000 on variable rates over the coming weeks to ask if they want to reduce the cost of their monthly payments.

NatWest Group Plc, meanwhile, is giving customers whose rates are expiring more time to secure a product, the bank said Friday.

“We’re not seeing defaults increasing,” Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose told reporters. “We’re not seeing signs of stress coming through.”

It’s also too early to see the effects of any consumer strain in spreads of sterling mortgage-backed bonds, which widened in the broad selloff that greeted the UK mini-budget last month but have since settled back. Still, spreads are about 150 basis points, compared with less than 100 before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bonds Stable

That’s because the market sees unemployment as the number one driver of repossessions, according to Rob Ford, founding partner and portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. “Right now that is at almost record lows and job openings are still very high,” he said.

Still, the combination of spiking mortgage rates, double-digit inflation and unprecedented energy costs has already proved too much for some borrowers.

Mortgage possession claims rose 39% to almost 3,500 in the three months through June compared with the same period a year earlier, according to data from the UK’s Ministry of Justice. Repossessions by county court bailiffs soared more than 1,600% to 770 during the same period.

Those figures remain well below pre-coronavirus levels, despite the big jump, showing lenders have learned to take a wait and see approach.

“Banks are going to do whatever they can” to “help their borrowers, particularly if they can see it as a short-term measure,” Ray Boulger, a manager at loan broker John Charcol, said by phone. “The government and the regulator will put pressure on them to accommodate people wherever possible because the last thing they want is people being repossessed.”

(Updates with bank comments below subheadline Contacting Customers)

