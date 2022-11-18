(Bloomberg) -- The UK lending market is so bad that consumer credit firms are offering investors massive premiums to stay invested in their debt.

NewDay, a buy-now pay-later provider, and home credit firm International Personal Finance Plc this week offered bondholders the chance to exchange their existing notes, whose maturities are approaching, into new ones yielding more than 50% more. Lender Shawbrook Group Plc carried out a similar exercise in October.

The so-called ‘amend and extend’ practice is becoming more popular with high-yield issuers globally as fears of a recession and rising interest rates limit the appetite for risky bonds. Demand also dropped sharply for sterling-denominated debt after the government’s uncosted mini-Budget in September forced pension funds to sell off assets to meet margin calls linked to a gilt-linked derivatives strategy.

Exchanging bonds is attractive to firms in the present environment because it keeps existing capital locked in, reducing or eliminating the need to hunt for new investors at a time when the high-yield market in the UK has been closed for months. The last junk-rated sterling bond sale dates back to April and was used to fund Apollo Global Management Inc.’s acquisition of Miller Homes Ltd.

NewDay is offering the holders of its 2024 notes, currently carrying a coupon of 7.375%, the option to exchange them for new ones maturing two years later with a nominal yield of 13.25%. Investors who take the offer will also receive an additional cash payment to reflect a discount on the issue price of the new bonds, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak about it.

The offer will expire on Nov. 24, with the liability management exercise being run via dealer Credit Suisse Group AG.

Meanwhile, International Personal Finance proposed exchanging its 7.75% bonds maturing in December 2023 for notes due in December 2027. The coupon will be 12% for those who opt in. Investors have until Dec. 6 to participate.

