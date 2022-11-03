(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s markets regulator said seven firms have agreed to pay a total of £12 million ($14 million) in compensation to thousands of customers after they failed to offer proper support to struggling borrowers during the pandemic.

The unidentified companies will make voluntary payouts to nearly 60,000 customers, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement on Thursday. The FCA reviewed 50 firms and found that just 30% sufficiently explored customer’s specific circumstances, meaning repayment agreements were often unaffordable and unsustainable, the regulator said.

‘While many firms did well in supporting customers in difficulties during the pandemic, with our support and guidance, others sadly failed,” said Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA. “We will take action to restrict or stop firms from lending to people if they fail to meet our requirements that consumers in financial difficulties should be treated fairly.”

Nearly eight million people are finding paying their bills a heavy burden, which is two and a half million more than in 2020, according to a survey published by the regulator last month.

