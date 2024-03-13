(Bloomberg) -- Investor demand for UK debt shows no signs of abating ahead of a cycle of interest-rate cuts expected this year, putting to rest concerns over how the government would finance one of the biggest annual borrowing sprees on record.

The UK Debt Management Office received orders of more than £56 billion ($71.6 billion) for an offering of 30-year inflation-linked debt via banks Wednesday, an all-time high for this class of securities. That follows Tuesday’s sale of 10-year notes, which was oversubscribed by the most since the early days of the pandemic.

The DMO last week said it will sell £265.3 billion of gilts, the biggest amount ever outside of a crisis year, but investors are looking past the torrent of supply. They’re rushing to lock in high yields before the Bank of England begins to lower interest rates. Inflation has dropped to around 4%, extending a decline from a more than four-decade high above 11% in 2022, opening the way for eventual easing.

“The macro picture is supportive for Gilts,” said Pooja Kumra, head of European rates strategy at Toronto Dominion Bank. “The disinflation trend in UK is supporting a long bias.”

The market expects the first BOE interest-rate cut to come in August, and is pricing around three-quarter point reductions to 4.50% by year-end.

An added support for the market is the DMO’s decision to tilt issuance further away from long-dated and inflation-linked securities. Over the next fiscal year, conventional long bonds will make up just 18.5% of overall sales, down from 21.6%. For inflation-linked debt the ratio will fall to 10.9% from 12.1%.

The yield on UK 30-year inflation-linked bonds was little changed at around 1.21%, a few basis points above the average rate seen over the last year.

