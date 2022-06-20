(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s local authorities say they can’t afford to pay a mandated increase in the legal minimum wage over the next year without a £400 million cash injection from the national government.

The Local Government Association said jobs and quality of services maintained by councils will deteriorate as officials struggle to pay higher wages. That’s a threat to functions ranging from collecting rubbish bins and filling potholes to taking care of the elderly and those who are homeless.

The warning underscores a looming crisis in public services staff demand higher pay to cope with a surge in inflation that’s eating into consumer spending power. The Treasury has told ministers to find savings if they want to raise wages by more than what’s budgeted.

“Staff pay makes up a huge proportion of councils’ costs and it is clear that the rising cost of living is going to have a huge knock-on impact on pay pressures for local government,” said Andrew Western, chair of the LGA’s resources board.

Faster than expected inflation is pushing the national living wage up more quickly than forecast, piling pressure on council budgets, the LGA said. The government wants the living wage to increase to two thirds of median pay by 2024, when the age threshold will be lowered to 21.

Spending plans were set in cash terms last October, but since then inflation has taken off. Public sector unions are now demanding double-digit pay rises and threatening to strike in what could lead to a summer of industrial action following this week’s walk out by rail workers.

Inflation is blowing apart the budgets of local authorities. The Low Pay Commission estimates that the “national living wage” may have to increase by almost 20% over the next two years to meet the government’s target. About 15% of councils were considering staff cuts even before the fresh estimates for living wages were released.

Without extra money, “35% of local government staff could end up paid no more than the NLW by 2024,” the LGA said. That would include “almost all non-teaching staff in schools as well as social care workers, library teams, catering staff and entry roles for professions such as planning, and environmental health.”

The real-terms cost will be “significantly higher given the knock-on impact on other local government pay grades and the increased cost of commissioned or outsourced services, such as adult social care.”

