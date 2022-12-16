(Bloomberg) -- The UK has missed out on about £9 billion ($10.9 billion) in tax revenues due to a decline in compliance checks since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the government’s spending watchdog said, warning of further losses if more isn’t done to investigate non-payment.

HM Revenue & Customs, the UK’s tax authority, investigated approximately 30% fewer cases in 2020-21 compared to a year earlier, according to a report Friday by the National Audit Office. That was due to staff being redeployed within HMRC to deliver coronavirus support programs, the NAO said.

“This directly affected its ability to investigate cases of people and businesses not paying the right tax,” Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said in a statement. “There is now a risk that more people ultimately fail to pay the right tax or escape investigation or prosecution.”

The report highlights the potential gains to the public purse from stepping up efforts to close the so-called “tax gap” between tax owed and levies received by HMRC. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt last month raised the country’s tax burden by £25 billion — and slashed spending by a further £30 billion in an effort to balance the books.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ruling Conservatives have also been accused of wasting money the government does raise in tax, with billions of pounds written off to fraud on Covid-19 assistance programs, and ongoing controversies over allegations a Conservative peer and other figures with Tory links making money from government contracts during the pandemic.

HMRC collected £731.1 billion in tax in 2021-22. The NAO estimated it received £7.5 billion less in tax from compliance work that year compared to pre-pandemic levels, after recouping £1.5 billion less in 2020-21.

“HMRC must step-up its work on tax compliance, through allocating sufficient resources,” Meg Hillier, the Labour Member of Parliament who chairs the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee, said in a statement. “With significant pressures on public finances, there is no time to lose.”

