(Bloomberg) -- The UK government lost the first legal test of its much hyped net-zero strategy as a London judge ordered that new assessments be published about the plan to strip carbon out of the economy.

The legal challenge was brought by a group of environmental campaigners who called for greater scrutiny of proposals to zero out greenhouse-gas emissions. They argued that government targets were too vague and didn’t comply with Britain’s own climate-change legislation. They said the UK’s proposals for meeting mid-term targets were likely to be inadequate.

“This decision is a breakthrough moment in the fight against climate delay and inaction,” said Sam Hunter Jones, a senior lawyer at ClientEarth, one of the groups that brought the claim. “It forces the government to put in place climate plans that will actually address the crisis.

The leadership candidates for the Conservative Party have all recently faced questions about whether they intend to back the target. Kemi Badenoch became the last of the remaining candidates to accept the 2050 target, according to the Guardian.

In his ruling, Judge David Holgate ordered a report to be published that explained in detail how the country would meet carbon budgets that cap the amount of greenhouse-gas emissions, along the way to 2050.

The UK Business Department declined to immediately comment.

