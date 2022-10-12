UK Market Is So Bad That a Bank Is Willing to Pay to Avoid It

A UK lender is offering to pay bondholders higher interest to swap debt rather than risk tapping sterling’s chaotic market for fresh cash.

With no sign of volatility easing yet, Shawbrook Group Plc wants to keep investors happy by moving them to new notes that offer an 8.099 percentage-point premium over UK gilts, an extra 100 basis points versus its existing perpetual bonds. Under normal conditions, it would exercise an option to redeem them in December and issue new debt in the open market.

It’s a rare move that shows just how much trouble there is in the UK. Not a single company or bank has tapped the sterling market for fresh bonds since Sept. 20, days before a new budget announcement caused a record rout for gilts. That led the Bank of England to intervene, pension funds to suffer forced selling, lenders to pull mortgages and the International Monetary Fund to tell off the government.

“It’s understandable that Shawbrook didn’t go for a clean call given the extreme moves in rates and spreads this year and especially in the UK in the past few weeks,” said Dillon Lancaster, a portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, which holds some of Shawbrook’s so-called additional tier 1 notes.

The novel approach likely reflects the challenge many corporate treasurers are currently facing. While the BOE is still intervening in the gilt market on a daily basis, that support is due to end on Friday. Traders are still questioning the UK’s debt sustainability given the new government’s plans for borrowing-fueled tax cuts.

The exchange shows that the BC Partners-owned bank is willing to pay a big interest rate -- most likely in the double-digits -- for at least five years in order to keep a captive group of investors. The new bonds’ rate will be fixed for the first five years and is being set at a time when five-year gilt yields are at their highest since the global financial crisis.

“This exchange is as good as they can hope in order to keep bondholders with them for the longer journey,” said Lancaster, who helps oversee £18.7 billion ($20.7 billion).

Yet this also creates a challenge for the bank as its higher costs of capital could have a knock-on effect on lending. Shawbrook’s main focus of small firms, property investors and consumers are especially at risk as UK growth slows down amid a cost-of-living crisis. The UK economy shrank unexpectedly in August, raising the possibility of a recession.

BOE Warns Households May Face Strain Similar to Pre-2008 Crisis

The exchange offer runs until Friday and has the support of investors holding 89% of the old £125 million notes, the issuer said in a filing on Monday. Banks issue these costly junior bonds to raise regulatory capital.

This is not the first time banks, even national champions, have had to cough up in order to please holders of their riskiest debt. In the summer, Credit Suisse Group AG replaced AT1 bonds at almost double-digit coupons even as markets tanked thanks to a surprise rate hike by the Swiss National Bank.

Shortly afterward, Barclays Plc sold sterling notes that came at initial price talk of over 9%. Still, the surging costs of issuing new debt is set to convince some lenders to skip calls, with Banco de Sabadell SA later this month being a prime suspect among analysts.

Skipping the call option to save money wasn’t an option for Shawbrook, which wants to keep access to the market.

“We wanted to ensure we did the right thing for all stakeholders involved and although it has a slightly higher coupon, this is a practical option in the current environment,” said Murray Long, head of investor relations at Shawbrook Bank, in an interview.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.