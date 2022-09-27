(Bloomberg) -- The pound headed for its biggest rally in months and UK bonds recovered ground after a historic selloff, as some investors scooped up the country’s battered assets.

Sterling climbed more than 1% to above $1.08 after collapsing to a record low on Monday, while yields on two-year government debt slid as much as 32 basis points, set for the biggest drop since 2008. Sterling corporate bonds steadied.

The rebound still leaves the UK’s markets vulnerable after a plunge that began late last week when Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled the country’s biggest fiscal giveaway in half a century. That triggered a meltdown in bonds and the currency as traders digested the impact on the country’s finances.

“Gilts at these levels are starting to look quite attractive now,” Eric Lonergan, a portfolio manager at M&G Plc, said in an interview on Monday. Price action was looking “like panic rather than a considered assessment of the future path of UK interest rates.”

Gilts gained Tuesday as traders scaled back wagers on how much monetary tightening the Bank of England stands to deliver to tackle inflation. Money markets are betting on around 155 basis points by the next meeting in November, compared to around 165 basis points at Monday’s close.

The BOE pledged to change interest rates “by as much as needed” on Monday in an attempt to calm market nerves, and is monitoring developments in financial markets “very closely,” Governor Andrew Bailey said. Traders will next be watching comments from BOE’s Chief Economist Huw Pill, due to speak later on Tuesday.

Uncertainty is still rife over how the central bank and government will further respond to the market volatility.

“We’re hesitant to read too much into the moves in terms of investor confidence returning,” said Simon Harvey, head of currency analysis at Monex Europe, adding there were signs of profit taking on positions.

Traders are still pricing in a chance of an emergency interest-rate hike within the week, despite BOE officials saying they would address the market moves at their next scheduled rate decision in November.

Such a delay in policy response “leaves sterling vulnerable,” said Chris Turner, a currency strategist at ING Groep NV, who sees it likely that the pound could re-test its record-low $1.0350 level over the next month. “UK markets will now be hyper-sensitive to any communication from UK policy makers.”

