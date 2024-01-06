(Bloomberg) -- UK government ministers are quietly working on a major loosening of budget rules for local councils, giving them the ability to sell assets to fund front-line services and helping to stave off a wave of bankruptcies.

The measures if adopted could unlock £23 billion to help stabilize the budgets of local government authorities and reduce the risk of financial chaos in the months leading up to the next general election.

The proposals were released in a “call for views” document pushed out alongside a boost for local government funding announced late last year by Michael Gove, the secretary of state for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. They weren’t mentioned in Gove’s statement to Parliament or in the main documents accompanying the funding decision.

The move would mark a sharp relaxation of the current constraints, which prevent councils from using money from asset sales to meet budget pressures from day-to-day services without approval from the central government. It suggests Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration is moving to contain financial turmoil that has already engulfed major authorities including Birmingham, Woking and Nottingham.

While the measures may prevent a wave of bankruptcies in the coming years, they wouldn’t address underlying problems that have left many councils on the brink of collapse. Critics blame more than a decade of underfunding under the Conservative government for squeezing council budgets.

It may temp some authorities to sell the “family silver” without any long term plan for funding, said Jack Shaw, an affiliate researcher at the Bennett Institute for Public Policy at the University of Cambridge. He said that it may reduce the number of section 114 notices — which is when councils effectively declare bankruptcy — but at a potential cost further down the line.

“In principle, I think some flexibility is good,” he said. “In reality, a lot of councils are going to have to make quite short term decisions by selling off some of these assets.”

The government documents proposed more flexibility in allowing councils to sell assets to ease the pressure on budgets, reduce borrowing or add to reserves, noting that the sector has £23 billion of properties that could be tapped.

“Local authorities that use any new flexibilities provided by the Government will be expected to put in place plans to reduce costs and improve efficiency in a way that reduces future risk,” the documents added. They said the flexibilities for councils would be given “without the requirement to approach government.”

The call for views also hinted at a cut in interest rates for councils that borrow for “invest-to-save” projects that make the running of local authorities more efficient, saying that the government is “interested in understanding” whether this would help.

Officials are moving to address shortfalls that are tipping more authorities into financial trouble. Councils that have issued section 114 notices that effectively declare bankruptcy start a process where they’re forced to slash spending on services to plug the hole in their finances.

The proposals are “remarkable” and “a short term fix, which from the government’s point of view gets them through the general election,” said Tony Travers, a professor at the London School of Economics.

“Obviously the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) can’t get any more money out of the Treasury,” Travers said. “Ministers and civil servants at DLUHC have realised theres a real problem that councils who don’t have one-off problems are going to start issuing section 114 notices.”

Councils are required to balance their books and normally are not allowed to use capital resources or borrowing to finance their spending on services. Under the current “exceptional financial support” (EFS) rules, councils need to ask ministers for permission for a “capitalisation direction” to use capital budgets and sell assets to meet gaps in their funding.

Few councils have used these in recent years since the EFS process often requires an external review of the council and may include punitive conditions such as higher borrowing costs for investments going forward.

Officials acknowledged that there could be risks from the proposals and that they were being considered due to budget pressures.

“The government does, however, recognize where local authorities face cost pressures that are not a consequence of local failure, then further freedoms to use capital resources could allow local management of budget pressures,” the government documents said.

“The key concerns are that authorities could use capital receipts or borrowing to meeting their revenue costs under one of these flexibilities in a way that is ineffective, increases risk or defers it to the future or masks indicators of financial failure against a council’s relevant statutory duties.”

As many as one-in-five local councils may tip into bankruptcy after soaring inflation along with a steady squeeze on grants from central government since 2010 took their toll. Souring returns on commercial property and other investments also have damaged the authorities.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

