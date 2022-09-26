(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s worst debt-market collapse in decades is serving as a warning to other governments caught between surging inflation and growing recession risks: the bond-market vigilantes haven’t completely gone away.

The bond market’s tendency to put pressure on governments virtually disappeared during the pandemic, when nations around the world pushed interest rates near zero and pumped out a flood of fiscal stimulus to stoke their economies.

But the dynamic is now starkly reversing, with the aggressively monetary policy tightening from central banks threatening to push economies into recession and put pressure on governments to borrow more to close shortfalls in their budgets.

That dynamic has been in evidence since Friday in the UK, with investors pushing up bond yields sharply after Prime Minister Liz Truss’s administration rolled out sweeping tax-cut plans to soften the toll of an economic slowdown. That threatens to increase government borrowing and is starkly at odds with the Bank of England’s efforts to rein in surging consumer prices, leading speculators to wager that the bank will need to hike interest rates even further.

“Markets have got a really good record of testing the authorities,” said Craig Inches, head of rates and cash at Royal London Asset Management. He said traders have a tendency “to try to push the political side to breaking point, to see who’s going to blink first.”

That conflict between the UK’s fiscal and monetary policies has turned it into a harbinger of the financial-market havoc other governments could face. In Italy, newly elected Giorgia Meloni is also contending with pressure to ease the burden of inflation on households.

“What the bond markets and the currency market really hates is when you’ve got a budget deficit and you’ve got an untargeted expansion,” said Gordon Shannon, portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management. After years of pumping the market with liquidity, he said that “the idea that it’s possible to step out of line had escaped the minds of policymakers.”

Since Friday, yields on five-year UK government bonds have surged nearly a full percentage point to around 4.5%, by far the steepest jump since the Bloomberg data begin in 1992. The pound has also tumbled and hit a record low against the US dollar Monday.

The movements have increased speculation that the Bank of England may enact an emergency interest-rate hike to support the pound and signal intentions to keep fighting inflation despite the costs that will inflict on the economy.

Dumping a country’s assets is a common way to rebuke government policy and it can exaggerate crises countries are facing by pushing up the cost of borrowing. That happened in the wake of the Great Recession, when investors pulled back from debt issued by Greece, Portugal, Ireland and Spain on concerns that the euro-zone would break down. It’s also common in emerging-market countries.

Shannon, the investor from TwentyFour Asset, warned that other governments --including Italy -- could be vulnerable to a similar attack if it creates concern about an unsustainable debt load.

“You’ve got a new government in Italy, and there’s not as much history on the people coming in,” he said. “You could definitely imagine something coming out of there that’s fiscally irresponsible.”

