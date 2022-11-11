UK Midcaps That Priced In ‘Armageddon’ Have Best Week Since 2020

(Bloomberg) -- UK midcaps are rebounding, joining a global rally, as beaten-down shares most exposed to economic cycles are boosted by Thursday’s cooler-than-expected US inflation reading.

The FTSE 250 index gained as much as 1.8% Friday to extend a weekly rise to 7.1%, the most in two years, amid hopes that the data could mean softer rate rises ahead for the Federal Reserve.

British midcaps have underperformed this year on worries that UK consumers would be squeezed harder by the cost-of-living crisis due to the way household energy bills are priced and widespread flexible-rate mortgages. Inflation remains a major concern, with economists forecasting that UK consumer price data for October due out next week will show inflation accelerating to 10.7% year-on-year from 10.1% in September.

The UK market has been “pricing in Armageddon,” Andy Brough, head of UK and European small and mid-caps at Schroders, said by phone. “The market has probably overreacted.”

The gains for UK shares also came as data Friday suggested the British economy is headed into a recession, although the third-quarter output contraction was smaller than expected by economists.

“The consumer is still spending, you’ve just got to try and find out where they’re spending their money,” Brough said, citing Frasers Group Plc and Next Plc as retailers that are showing earnings resilience.

Brough expects some areas of leisure to struggle, including pubs like JD Wetherspoon Plc. Given surging costs, pubs would need to see big increases in sales in order to maintain their profit levels, he said.

