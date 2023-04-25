(Bloomberg) -- The UK began an evacuation of British nationals from Sudan amid mounting criticism that the government has been slow to react to the unfolding conflict there.

Military flights operated by the Royal Air Force and supported by diplomats will begin departing on Tuesday from an airfield outside Khartoum, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement. Seats will be allocated “on a priority basis” to family groups with young children or elderly individuals and those with documented medical conditions first, it said.

Warring factions in the North African country have agreed to a three-day cease-fire, giving the UK and other countries a window during which to extract their nationals. Even so, it’s unclear whether it will hold, and the foreign office advised nationals that travel within Sudan is “conducted at your own risk.”

Britain may have as many as 4,000 nationals and dual nationals in Sudan, though those registered to receive information number about 2,000, Development Minister Andrew Mitchell told the House of Commons on Monday. That came after Lyn Brown, a foreign affairs spokeswoman for the opposition Labour Party, had urged the government to raise the pace of efforts, pointing to other countries that have moved faster.

The UK will continue evacuation flights for “as long as possible,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters on Tuesday. He said British aircraft had left the UK airbase at Akrotiri in Cyprus early on Tuesday bound for Khartoum, but that he wasn’t aware of any evacuation flights departing Sudan yet.

The government’s emergency committee, known as Cobra, will meet later on Tuesday to discuss the situation, with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden leading proceedings.

Responding to comparisons with Britain’s botched evacuation from Afghanistan in 2021, Mitchell told the Commons on Monday that he hoped this time the world “shambles” wouldn’t be used to describe the response.

The Foreign Office said that those who are eligible for evacuation will be “contacted directly,” and that citizens shouldn’t make their way to the airfield unless told to do so. The government is also considering other options for points of exit of the country.

(Updates with comment from Sunak spokesman starting in fifth paragraph.)

