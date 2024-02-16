(Bloomberg) -- A UK Treasury minister talked down the prospect of tax cuts in Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s Budget next month, reinforcing government efforts to lower expectations about potential giveaways to voters.

“People shouldn’t get away with themselves about tax cuts or anything like that,” Economic Secretary to the Treasury Bim Afolami said in an interview. “The chancellor is taking a pretty cautious, small ‘c’ conservative approach.”

Afolami’s remarks late Thursday came after a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the latest forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility for the headroom that will be available to Hunt in the March 6 budget leave him little room to maneuver. The person said if the calculations don’t change before the fiscal event, mooted measures like a 2 percentage point cut to national insurance or to income tax would be out the window.

The narrow headroom — the latest OBR estimate is for Hunt to have £13 billion ($16.4 billion) to spare against his own fiscal rules — presents a dilemma for the chancellor and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. They’ve long held out the prospect of being able to use the budget to deliver the sort of tax cuts being demanded by grassroots Conservatives as the party tries to make up a 20-point polling deficit on the opposition Labour Party ahead of a general election due within the next year, and will be wary of failing to deliver.

Yet Hunt is constrained by the tight fiscal picture and has warned that going too far with any giveaways risks fueling inflation and putting upward pressure on interest rates. The chancellor himself sought to downplay the chances of large tax cuts late last month, saying “it doesn’t look like I’ll have the kind of room” required.

As he seeks to carve out cash to pay for tax reductions, Hunt is considering cutting public spending plans to give himself more fiscal headroom, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg this week. They also said the final numbers from the OBR could yet change, with further headroom estimates planned before the chancellor finalizes the package of measures to be included in the budget.

Afolami made the comments while on a visit to the US to promote Britain’s finance sector, where he had meetings with pension fund managers, crypto firms and Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler among others. Afolami said he’s keen to promote retail investing in Britain and would be in favor of a so-called British ISA, an idea that Hunt is considering. “I strongly support what he’s trying to do with that,” Afolami said.

