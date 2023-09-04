UK Minister Says Others ‘Sat on Their Arse’ in Concrete Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- UK Education Secretary Gillian Keegan lashed out on camera, accusing others of being “sat on their arse” after 100 schools were ordered to close buildings due to crumbling concrete.

“Does anyone ever say, you know what you’ve done a f***ing good job because everyone else has sat on their arse and done nothing?” she told an ITV News crew after an interview on Monday. “No signs of that, no?”

The unguarded comment was caught at the end of a television interview where she was still wearing a microphone.

It revealed the minister’s frustration over accusations from lawmakers and officials that she has mishandled the crisis that has engulfed England’s education system in recent days. The government has also pointed the finger at the previous Labour administration for failing to tackle lightweight concrete in schools.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was forced to deny personal responsibility for the debacle following claims that he approved cuts to schools rebuilding program when he was chancellor.

But Keegan has faced growing internal criticism over her role. One official said there was bewilderment in government as to how the education department ended up announcing school closures last week — just days before the start of term.

Bloomberg reported earlier Monday that Keegan was on holiday as the crisis unfolded. She was in Spain Aug. 25-31 to celebrate her father’s birthday, after instructing ministerial colleagues and officials to investigate the concrete issue, her office said.

During that time, she worked via video conferencing and email each day, her office said, adding that she was not able to return earlier due to air traffic control systems in Britain going down.

