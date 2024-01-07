(Bloomberg) -- A UK Treasury minister cautioned councils against selling assets even as the government proposes to loosen budget rules to help boost the finances of struggling town halls.

“I wouldn’t support any selling off of community assets,” Laura Trott, chief secretary to the Treasury, said in an interview with Times Radio on Sunday.

Her remarks contrast with government proposals that would give councils more flexibility to sell assets to help fund front-line services and ward off a wave of bankruptcies, as revealed by Bloomberg on Saturday.

The plans may reduce the risk of financial turmoil in the sector in the run-up to a general election after warnings that as many as one in five councils are on the brink of effectively declaring bankruptcy. However, experts warned the proposals may just defer a budget crisis in town halls and lead to councils selling off valuable assets.

“If you’re looking at their capital footprint and how they are using their capital footprint and whether they could be more efficient, that is something that absolutely we’re trying to get councils to do,” Trott said.

