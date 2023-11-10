(Bloomberg) -- A UK judge dismissed a long-running claim from a defunct mobile phone retailer that the country’s top telecom firms broke competition law by colluding and pushing it into administration.

Phones 4U Ltd., a phone retailer that went into administration in 2014, had claimed its financial collapse followed collusion by mobile phone operators attempting to repair the UK market’s low profitability by “cutting out the middlemen,” according to documents prepared for a previous hearing.

However, none of the defendants broke UK or EU competition law, Judge Peter Roth said in a judgment in London on Friday.

The case saw testimony from top executives who’d been at Vodafone Group Plc, Telefonica SA, and EE — then owned by Orange SA and Deutsche Telekom AG.

Phones 4U’s lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK declined to comment.

Spokesmen for O2, Vodafone and EE’s current parent company BT Group Plc welcomed the judgment. Vodafone and EE said they’d each taken the decision to end their relationships with Phones 4U for commercial reasons.

“We’re pleased that the court has dismissed all the allegations made in the Phones 4U administrators’ case,” a BT spokesman said in an email. “The judgment clearly demonstrates that EE’s decision to exit Phones 4U was taken independently, and based on sound business reasoning.”

