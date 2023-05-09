(Bloomberg) -- UK mortgage rates have started to head higher again, reversing a downward trend as the Bank of England signals it’s sticking with its efforts to rein in double-digit inflation.

Property experts warned that mortgage rates risk climbing further if markets firm up bets on the BOE continuing to hike interest rates to as high as 5%. Investors are betting the central bank will lift its key lending rate a quarter point on May 11 to 4.5%, continuing the quickest series of increases in four decades.

Some lenders are starting to edge up the price of home loans again in anticipation of higher BOE rates. That would strain households already grappling with a cost-of-living squeeze and bring fresh headaches for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is trying to restore his government’s popularity ahead of an election likely next year.

“We’ve seen several of the mainstream lenders actually put rates up,” said Andrew Montlake, managing director at broker Coreco. “They do think that, with stubborn inflation and the BOE probably going to put rates up again, that actually swap rates are still staying where they are. They don’t seem to be falling anymore.”

The big six mortgage lenders increased rates slightly on the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 75% loan-to-value ratio, lifting the rate 0.16 percentage points to 4.65% last week, according to Uswitch. On a five-year deal, it rose 0.11 percentage points to 4.21% from the previous week.

Mortgage costs are priced off movements in swap rates, which reflect the market’s expectations for the future path of interest rates at the BOE. In normal times, mortgage costs would rise along with the central bank’s key rate.

Lately, mortgages have been falling despite rising BOE rates. That’s because mortgages shot up during the panic triggered by Liz Truss’s budget when she was prime minister and then subsided when the crisis finished.

Now that trend has petered out, and the cost of borrowing has stabilized. However, stickier wage and price data have spurred bets that the BOE will keep hiking rates throughout the summer even as the US Federal Reserve considers a pause in its tightening cycle. And those factors are starting to put upward pressure on the mortgage rate.

“Generally if the BOE have to hike further than markets currently expect, then there is a stronger chance that mortgage rates will have to rise a little bit to compensate,” said Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at estate agent Hamptons International. “The pace of (mortgage) rate cuts has leveled off. I think that’s widely because it was believed that the BOE were coming towards the end of their hiking cycle.”

Investors are now bracing for a quarter point increase in the BOE’s key rate both on May 11 and again in either June or August, with a more than 50% chance that rates peak at 5% in September. That at the very least will firm up mortgage rates and may well send them higher.

“I don’t think it would take much of a hawkish shift in market pricing to cause mortgage rates to rise again,” said Andrew Wishart, property market economist at Capital Economics. “The 5-year swap rate already looks unusually low given bank rate cuts aren’t yet on the agenda.” He added that policy being “even higher for longer at 4.5% could push mortgage rates up from where they are now.”

Some 4 million owner occupiers face a fresh rise in mortgage rates when they renew their deals in 2023 but borrowing costs have come down from the highs hit late last year. The average two-year fixed-rate deal has fallen from a peak of over 6.5% last October to 5.28% last week, according to Moneyfacts. That’s still much higher than the 3% recorded a year ago.

BOE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said last year that interest rates would have to rise to 5% or higher to cause distress to mortgage borrowers.

Economists are less hawkish about how high UK rates will go. A Bloomberg survey showed that economists expect the BOE to make one final quarter-point rate rise to 4.5% and then leave policy on hold for some time.

“Where things are at the moment, I can’t see rates dropping by a percentage — that’s for sure,” said Nick Mendes, mortgage technical manager at broker John Charcol. “There’s a lot riding into the next few months. That’s going to have a really interesting impact in terms of where rates go.”

--With assistance from Andrew Atkinson and Damian Shepherd.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.