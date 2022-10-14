UK Names Billionaire Michael Hintze on List of 26 New Life Peers

(Bloomberg) -- The UK said billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Hintze is among 26 people nominated to take up seats in the House of Lords.

Hintze was among 13 nominees from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson that also included five former Tory MPs: Winston Churchill’s grandson Nicholas Soames, Angie Bray, Graham Evans, Stewart Jackson and Hugo Swire.

The opposition Labour Party’s nominees include former deputy leader Tom Watson, Trades Union Congress General Secretary Frances O’Grady, and David Prentis, the former head of the Unison trade union.

Arlene Foster, the former first minister of Northern Ireland, was also included.

