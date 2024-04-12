(Bloomberg) -- The UK government is close to naming a successor to Robert Stheeman as chief executive of the Debt Management Office, just as the agency prepares to issue a flood of new bonds.

The Treasury is likely to announce its decision by the end of the month, with interviews now over, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. Stheeman, who is due to step down at the end of June after more than two decades leading the office, told Reuters on Tuesday that he expects his replacement to be named in the “not too distant future.”

Jessica Pulay, currently the DMO’s co-head of policy and markets, is a well-placed internal candidate, according to people with knowledge of the matter. There are also several external candidates, including former UBS Group AG banker David Soanes and Sean Taor, who recently left Royal Bank of Canada, the people said.

Spokespeople for the DMO and the Treasury declined to comment, as did Pulay, Soanes and Taor.

Whoever gets the job will need to hit the ground running, given that the UK needs to raise some £265 billion for the fiscal year, its second-highest debt package on record. On top of that, the Bank of England is selling the gilts it bought under its quantitative easing programs, potentially driving the volume of UK bonds hitting the market this year to an all-time high.

The deluge is coming just as global bond markets are struggling to steady from the losses of recent years and contend with an uncertain outlook. In the UK, demand for government bonds is also undergoing a sea-change as defined-benefit pension funds pull back from their role as key buyers of long-dated and inflation-linked debt.

Pulay joined the DMO in 2015 after 16 years at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in London. Earlier in her career, she was an executive director at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and a managing director at Deutsche Bank.

Pulay “understands how markets and specifically the government bond markets work, and how to persuade investors to put their money down,” said Bill Blain, a strategist at Shard Capital Partners. “I know how good she is. She beat me repeatedly in the early 1990s when we were young capital market bankers competing for mandates.”

Soanes was one of UBS’s most senior UK dealmakers before he retired in 2022. He was part of a team that advised the UK government on bank bailouts during the global financial crisis. Taor stepped down from RBC earlier this year and is one of Europe’s longest-serving heads of debt capital markets in a career spanning three decades.

Stheeman has overseen the DMO for the bulk of its history after it was created in 1998 when responsibility for government debt issuance was transferred away from the newly-independent BOE. Before joining, Stheeman spent 16 years at Deutsche Bank as director of its Debt Capital Markets Group, where he worked with sovereign issuers.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg News, Stheeman said the challenge facing his successor is how to ensure the liquidity and stability of the market that he helped to create.

