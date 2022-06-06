(Bloomberg) -- The UK should launch an “an all-out national effort” to reduce energy bills using efficiency measures, according to the head of a major business group.

The government’s existing efforts to support households amid soaring energy costs are only temporary, and need to be followed with a major plan to decarbonize homes, according to Tony Danker, the director general of the Confederation of British Industry. The government should commit £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in annual funding for retrofits, the CBI said in an emailed statement.

The UK is battling with a cost of living crisis that’s set to see average household energy bills more than double in October compared with a year earlier. While the government is pushing for greater security of energy supply, including by keeping open coal plants, there’s been little action on measures to reduce consumption.

“It’s time to get serious about energy demand,” Danker said in comments prepared for the CBI’s conference in London on Tuesday. “There’s nothing libertarian about asking people to wait decades for Government to fix supply. Let’s do something now to give people the power they need – literally – to manage the cost of living.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.