(Bloomberg) -- The UK and Norway agreed that they will work to reduce the burden that may result from the introduction of health certificates for seafood imported into the UK.

The UK has warned it will require health certificates for seafood imported from European Economic Area countries, a move that may lead to more administrative work, logistics challenges and increased costs for Norwegian exporters, the Scandinavian country’s fisheries ministry said in a statement.

Norway’s Fisheries and Ocean Policy Minister Bjornar Selnes Skjaeran and the UK’s Minister for Farming, Fisheries and Food Victoria Prentis agreed “that the Norwegian and British authorities will work together to find solutions that can help reduce the burden imposed on the industry,” the Norwegian government said.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon, and seafood is the country’s second largest export after petroleum.

