May 11, 2023
UK Not on ‘Glide Path’ to Cut Inflation in Half, Downing Street Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s ability to to cut inflation in half by the end of the year isn’t a given, Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said, casting doubt on the achievement of one of the UK prime minister’s five key promises to voters.
“This is not something that the UK is simply on a glide path to achieve,” the spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters in London on Thursday. “It requires discipline and focus.”
Blain spoke just before the Bank of England raised its benchmark lending rate to the highest level since 2008, saying further increases may be needed if inflationary pressures persist.
